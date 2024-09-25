The Dymaxion: An Exercise in Futuristic Design

Throughout the vast history of automotive design, there have been many concepts and vehicle designs – the Pontiac Bonneville Special which was unveiled at the 1954 edition of the GM Motorama, Chrysler's iconic 1960 XNR named after its lead designer Virgil Exner, the third generation Mazda RX-7 with its Wankel rotary engine, or the powerful Dodge Viper. Some made it to production and built a lasting legacy to this day, while many have come and gone. But now and again, out of those ancient creations of metal and rubber that are no longer recognized by the majority of car aficionados, a car is mentioned that attracts the attention of a knowledgeable few. Like Marlon Brando showing up at an awards show, it’s a surprise when some cars reappear. And if you get the reference, perhaps you’re old enough to know of the Dymaxion Prototype automobile. One of only three made nearly a century ago in the 1930s, the last remaining original prototype is currently on display in the Hammer Gallery of the Petersen Automotive Museum.

This unique space-age car was the brainchild of noted architect, designer, inventor, and futurist Buckminster Fuller (1895-1983). The polymathic designer is also the creator of the geodesic dome, a structure with several examples but perhaps most recognizable as the centerpiece of Epcot Center in Florida.